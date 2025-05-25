ADVERTISEMENT

Community farm building bridges between newcomers and First Nations

On a former construction site in southeast Calgary, an urban farm provides newcomers access to land to grow food and build meaningful relationships with the Indigenous community. (Drew Miller/CTV News Edmonton)
On a former construction site in southeast Calgary, an urban farm provides newcomers access to land to grow food and build meaningful relationships with the Indigenous community. (Drew Miller/CTV News Edmonton)


















