Calgary launches hydrogen hub to boost clean energy

P V R Murthy, center, general manager at Oil India Limited, pump station 3, shows a part of a hydrogen plant in Jorhat, India, Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023. Green hydrogen is being touted around the world as a clean energy solution to take the carbon out of high-emitting sectors like transport and industrial manufacturing. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath)

(Anupam Nath/AP)