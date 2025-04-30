ADVERTISEMENT

Calgary artists open their studios to the public for 2025 event

By Kevin Fleming

Sally Macgregor is one of more than 100 local artists who will be opening their studios to the public on May 2 to 4, 2025, for the annual Calgary Artists Studio Tour.
