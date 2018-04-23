With lights from Toys R Us dimmed, sales plunge at Hasbro
The Associated Press
Published Monday, April 23, 2018 8:40AM EDT
PAWTUCKET, R.I. -- The repercussions from the demise of Toys R Us have begun to ripple outward beginning with Hasbro, which is reporting a loss and plunging revenue in its first quarter.
The toy maker swung to a loss of $112.5 million, or 90 cents per share. Per-share earnings, adjusted for one-time costs, were 10 cents, less than a third of the 31 cents per share that Wall Street expected, according to a poll by Zacks Investment Research.
Revenue tumbled to $716.3 million, well below projections from industry analysts for $824.7 million.
Shares of Hasbro Inc. slid 6 per cent before the opening bell Monday. Mattel Inc. fell 6 per cent.
In-Depth from BNN
Top Video
Don't Miss
More news from Business
- Federal environment minister defends BP Canada's Nova Scotia drill plan
- With lights from Toys R Us dimmed, sales plunge at Hasbro
- Global stocks looking for direction in flat start to week
- Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week
- Top brands declare war with e-commerce giant Alibaba