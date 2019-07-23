WestJet shareholders approve airline's acquisition by Onex Corp.
The tail of a WestJet plane is seen before the airline's annual meeting in Calgary, Tuesday, May 3, 2016.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, July 23, 2019 7:47PM EDT
CALGARY -- WestJet Airlines Ltd. says its shareholders and optionholders voted to approve a proposed acquisition by Onex Corporation.
The Calgary-based airline says 92.5 per cent of those who voted did so in favour of the transaction at a special meeting held Tuesday.
WestJet and Onex entered into an agreement May 12 for Onex to pay $31 per share for WestJet.
The deal would see the airline, which has been listed for about two decades on the Toronto Stock Exchange, operate as a privately held company.
WestJet CEO Ed Sims says in a statement that receiving this support is a key step on the path to closing the transaction.
The acquisition is still subject to closing conditions, including regulatory approvals.
In-Depth from BNN Bloomberg
Top Video
Don't Miss
More news from Business
- Canada's main stock index edges higher on U.S. news, Canadian dollar down
- Oil and container traffic pushes CN Rail to record revenues of nearly $4 billion
- Air Canada to resume flights to Delhi as India-Pakistan tensions ease
- Canada's 'largest private buyout' sees BC Partners buy $5.2B stake in GardaWorld
- IMF sees weaker global economy but upgrades U.S. forecast; Canada unchanged