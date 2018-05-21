

The Canadian Press





CALGARY -- WestJet Airlines says they are confident they will reach an agreement with their pilots as negotiations continue this week.

The Calgary-based airline's pilots have had the legal right to commence job action since Saturday, but said they wouldn't disrupt travel plans over the Victoria Day long weekend.

The Air Line Pilots Association, which represents WestJet's pilots, says they will return to the bargaining table in Halifax this week.

Neither side says whether progress had been made, but both say they were confident an agreement could be made.

Meanwhile, other Canadian airlines have taken the opportunity to increase flight availability and provide deals in case of a strike.

Air Canada said they would make larger aircraft available on some flights in case of a strike, and Flair Airlines said they would match prices for customers affected by a possible strike.