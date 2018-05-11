Full refunds on flights cancelled by pilot strike, WestJet says
A WestJet Boeing 737-700 taxis to a gate after arriving at Vancouver International Airport in Richmond, B.C., on February 3, 2014. (Darryl Dyck / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, May 11, 2018 12:26PM EDT
MONTREAL - WestJet Airlines is promising to provide full refunds if flights are cancelled because of a possible pilots strike.
In response to passenger tweets expressing anxiety about their upcoming vacations, the Calgary-based airline says it understands the concerns.
WestJet says the refund would be in the original form of payment.
However, a passenger said that simply offering a refund may not resolve the traveller's problem because tickets purchased just before flights typically cost more.
Air Canada has capitalized on its rival's situation by formally announcing Thursday that it is expanding capacity on key transcontinental routes in response to the strike mandate at its large domestic rival.
WestJet pilots voted 91 per cent in favour of strike action, but committed to not disrupt passenger travel plans over the Victoria Day long weekend as a goodwill gesture.
