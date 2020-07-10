TORONTO -- Online fashion retailer Shein has apologized after coming under fire earlier this week for selling a swastika necklace.

The Chinese retailer released a statement on Friday explaining that the jewelry was designed after the Buddhist swastika, and not the design used in Nazi symbolism.

“We listed a Buddhist swastika necklace for sale. There’s simply no excuse for our lack of sensitivity in doing so,” the statement released on Twitter read in part.

The company says the necklace has since been removed.

“We made a gigantic mistake by selling a product that’s hurtful and offensive to many of you and we’re so, so sorry,” the company said.

“The only thing we can do is profusely apologize and reassure you that we’re making major internal changes so this does not happen again,” Shein said in the statement. “But please believe that we in no way support or condone racial, cultural and religious prejudice or hatred. We love all of you and hope you will stay with us.”

A user on Instagram under the name “hereforthetea2” first pointed out the necklace on social media because of the retailer’s popularity amongst the YouTube community.

“Shein, a company that’s become popular for YouTube ‘try on hauls,’ appears to be selling swastika necklaces?!!! I am disgusted,” the user said in a post.

One fashion influencer on Instagram claims she reached out to the brand after seeing the necklace on their website and says the company has failed to be “sensitive” to other cultures and religions.

“Their lack of clear and concise labeling makes this not only an issue of appropriation, but also highlights their lack of cultural and religious sensitivity,” Nabela Noor said on Instagram.

According to the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum, the swastika is believed to have been first used in Eurasia 7,000 years ago to represent the sun, and symbolized good luck and success. Today, both the left and right-facing swastika is used in Buddhism and Hinduism to represents the same meaning.

The Nazi party appropriated the swastika in 1920 to serve as a symbol of “Aryan identity” and nationalist pride, the museum states.

This isn’t the first time the company has come under fire for its choice in products.

Just a week ago the retailer was under scrutiny for selling “fringe trim carpets,” which one Instagram user said resembled a Muslim prayer mat.

Khadija Rizvi described the item as “highly offensive” to the Muslim community.

“This is highly offensive, not only is it disrespectful but they once again renamed and stole credit from a whole faith this time, by failing to label it as a Muslim prayer mat; which allows people to use it casually as a decorative mat,” the user wrote in an Instagram post.

The same user pointed out on Friday that the company had a necklace set with a pendant that had the Arabic word for “Allah,” meaning God.

“After the Swastika necklace yesterday, there will definitely be more that we find. We initially accepted your apology and looked to the future positively, however the commitment to change has not been upheld. I suggest you pull down your site until you thoroughly check all your items, to avoid mocking cultures and religions further,” Rizvi said in a separate Instagram post.

While the company did not directly acknowledge the “Allah” necklace, in their statement they said they have established a committee to review products before they go on sale and promised to cease the sale of all religious items.