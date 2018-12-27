Unifor members ratify 4-year contract for 1,200 Canadian Pacific Railway employees
Grain and oil rail cars pass by a grain elevator in Rosser, Man., just outside Winnipeg, March 24, 2014. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods)
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, December 27, 2018 9:52AM EST
CALGARY - Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. says Unifor members have ratified a four-year labour agreement covering about 1,200 employees responsible for maintaining rail cars and locomotives.
The two sides reached a tentative agreement for Unifor Local 101R in early December. The previous contract is set to expire Dec. 31.
Details of the agreement haven't been disclosed but Unifor national president Jerry Dias said on Dec. 2 that the union had been able to push for significant gains.
In-Depth from BNN Bloomberg
Top Video
Don't Miss
More news from Business
- How long can it go? Resilient economy enters 2019 with signs of weakness
- Why bongs made by an Edmonton company are getting international plaudits
- Markets roil, futures slump after Dow's record, one-day gain
- Legal marijuana industry had banner year in 2018
- First plastic-free flight in decades departs Lisbon