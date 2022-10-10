U.K. Treasury chief to publish forecasts sooner amid turmoil
Britain's Treasury chief said Monday he will bring forward the publication of the government's full fiscal statement after facing widespread criticism for not providing details about a multibillion-pound, tax-cutting stimulus package he announced last month.
Kwasi Kwarteng had been expected to publish details of his financial strategy on Nov. 23, two months after he first unveiled plans that included 45 billion pounds (US$50 billion) in tax cuts, to be paid for by government borrowing. That plan sparked days of turmoil on world financial markets, sent the British pound tumbling to record lows against the U.S. dollar, and forced the Bank of England to intervene to prop up the bond market.
Kwarteng said Monday he will now set out his medium-term fiscal plan and publish economic forecasts from the independent Office for Budget Responsibility on Oct. 31.
It was another course reversal for the embattled Treasury chief, who last week said he would abandon plans to scrap the top 45% income tax rate for top earners -- a policy that had drawn almost universal opposition.
That U-turn was welcomed by many, but Kwarteng and Prime Minister Liz Truss's Conservative government still face deep scepticism because they have said they will stick to the government's other tax policies, including slashing the basic rate of income tax and reversing a corporation tax hike planned by the previous Conservative government.
Former cabinet minister Grant Shapps said the decision to bring forward the full fiscal statement was "a belated but sensible move, given the urgent need to show markets the most transparent view of the U.K. economy."
Mel Stride, the chair of Parliament's treasury committee, welcomed the decision and said it could result in a smaller-than-expected rise in interest rates. The government's unfunded tax-slashing plan has sparked widespread concern that the Bank of England will soon hike interest rates significantly to tame inflation.
The central bank has been raising the benchmark interest rate steadily in recent months as inflation continued to climb, but many economists predict that the bank will announce a sharper increase in November.
The government insists its plan will boost economic growth, but many critics say the tax cuts will likely mean taking money away from public spending like social services, leaving the poorest worse off amid the U.K.'s toughest cost-of-living crisis in decades.
The market turmoil has also had an immediate negative impact on aspiring home buyers and thousands looking to remortgage their homes, as lenders withdrew scores of mortgage deals amid the uncertainty. The interest rates of some mortgages rose last week to their highest levels in more than a decade.
Also Monday, the Bank of England announced measures to ensure an "orderly end" to its emergency bond-buying program, which it launched late last month to calm the markets and avoid "widespread financial instability" sparked by Kwarteng's stimulus package.
The bank pledged to buy 65 billion pounds' worth of government bonds days after the Conservative government's economic plan sparked market upheaval that left some pension funds close to collapse.
MORE Business News
YOUR FINANCES
How not to run out of money in retirement
Financial advisors and real-life retirees have shared their retirement advice for anyone worried about running out of money in their post-work years.
Higher interest rates needed, signs of economic slowdown not enough, says Macklem
Bank of Canada governor Tiff Macklem says more interest rate hikes are necessary to bring inflation down, despite some early signs of a slowing economy.
How are you cutting costs amid inflation? We want to hear from you
CTVNews.ca wants to hear from Canadians who are taking steps to mitigate rising prices amid a higher inflation rate.
opinion | Why are apartment rental rates going up in Canada?
If you live in an apartment, then you've more than likely felt the effects of the dramatically increased rental rates in Canada. Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew explores some of the key factors contributing to the increased rental prices in Canada, along with some of the things that Canadians are doing to cope with the current market.
A quarter of Canadians are looking to cash out their investments, survey finds
About a quarter of Canadians are losing confidence in the stock market and are now looking to cash out their investments, a new survey has found.
Canada headed for 'severe' and 'inevitable' recession in 2023: economist
Canada is headed for a 'severe' and 'almost inevitable' recession in early 2023, according to the head of economics at Macquarie Group, which states Canada will face an approximately three per cent contraction in gross domestic product and a five per cent rise in its unemployment rate during the predicted recession.
FinTok: How TikTok is changing financial literacy in Canada
Financial TikTok – or FinTok – has become one of the most popular trends on the platform, and is emerging as a go-to resource for Gen Z and millennial audiences looking to learn how to invest, budget or even spend more wisely.
Salary transparency is on the rise. Here's how to navigate the topic
As the cost of living continues to rise and pay gaps persist, there is a growing desire for more open discussions around earnings, something experts argue could help ensure everyone is being compensated fairly.