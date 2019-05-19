U.K. leader promises a 'bold offer' on Brexit deal
Britain's Prime Minster Theresa May speaks at a EU election campaign event in Bristol, England, Friday May 17, 2019. (Toby Melville/Pool via AP)
The Associated Press
Published Sunday, May 19, 2019 5:40PM EDT
LONDON - British Prime Minister Theresa May plans a "bold offer" to Parliament to win support for her Brexit deal, urging lawmakers to look at her ideas with fresh eyes.
Writing in The Sunday Times, May says her bill will come "with an improved package of measures that I believe can win new support."
Britain was due to leave the EU on March 29, but the bloc extended the deadline until Oct. 31 amid the political impasse.
That deadlock deepened amid the collapse of cross-party talks and intensifying pressure on May from within the Conservative Party to quit.
Cabinet ministers will discuss measures this week aimed at securing cross-party support, but Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn says nothing he's heard "leads me to believe it's fundamentally any different" from previous Brexit offers.
In-Depth from BNN Bloomberg
Top Video
Don't Miss
More news from Business
- Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world this week
- SNC cancels sale of 407 stake to OMERS as existing partners battle over stake
- Industry, economists weigh in on lifting of tariffs on Canadian steel, aluminum
- North American markets down despite lifting of steel and aluminum tariffs
- Donald Trump financial disclosure shows revenue steady at key properties