U.K. and France urged to bring an end to latest fishing spat

The British trawler kept by French authorities docks at the port in Le Havre, western France, Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Michel Euler) The British trawler kept by French authorities docks at the port in Le Havre, western France, Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)

MORE Business News