TSX, U.S. markets move higher ahead of July Fed minutes; Loonie higher
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, August 21, 2019 12:38AM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, August 21, 2019 11:39AM EDT
TORONTO -- North American stock indexes moved higher Wednesday morning as investors await interest rate news from the U.S. Federal Reserve.
The S&P/TSX composite index was up 59.39 points at 16,272.70.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 221.34 points at 26,183.78. The S&P 500 index was up 20.35 points at 2,920.86, while the Nasdaq composite was up 67 points at 8,015.56.
The Canadian dollar traded for an average of 75.30 cents US compared with an average of 75.06 cents US on Monday.
The October crude contract was up 15 cents at US$56.28 per barrel and the September natural gas contract was down 0.4 of a cent at US$2.18 per mmBTU.
The December gold contract was down US$2.00 at US$1,513.70 an ounce and the September copper contract was unchanged at US$2.58 a pound.
