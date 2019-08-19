TSX snaps two-day recovery ahead of interest rate news from Federal Reserve
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, August 19, 2019 11:45PM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, August 20, 2019 11:44AM EDT
TORONTO -- Canada's main stock index snapped a two-day recovery as market volatility continued ahead of interest rate news this week from the U.S. Federal Reserve.
The S&P/TSX composite index closed down 90.74 points at 16,213.31.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 173.35 points at 25,962.44. The S&P 500 index was down 23.14 points at 2,900.51, while the Nasdaq composite was down 54.25 points at 7,948.56.
The Canadian dollar traded for an average of 75.06 cents US compared with an average of 75.20 cents US on Monday.
The October crude contract was down one cent at US$56.13 per barrel and the September natural gas contract was up 0.8 of a cent at US$2.22 per mmBTU.
The December gold contract was up US$4.10 at US$1,515.70 an ounce and the September copper contract was down 2.35 cents at US$2.58 a pound.
