TSX hits record high as New York markets mixed; Canadian dollar up
Chinese investors monitor stock prices at a brokerage house in Beijing, Friday, June 22, 2018. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, June 22, 2018 12:34AM EDT
Last Updated Friday, June 22, 2018 4:23PM EDT
TORONTO -- Canada's main stock index closed at a record high as oil prices rose, while the loonie advanced slightly on muted inflation and retail sales data.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index closed up 114.99 points at 16,450.14, led by gains in energy following an OPEC meeting.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average closed up 119.19 points at 24,580.89. The S&P 500 index ended up 5.12 points at 2,754.88 and the Nasdaq composite index was down 20.13 points at 7,692.82.
The Canadian dollar averaged 75.14 cents US, up 0.01 of a US cent following data from Statistics Canada that showed May inflation came in below expectations while retail sales slipped for the first time since December.
The August crude contract closed up $3.04 at US$68.58 per barrel and the August natural gas contract ended down three cents at US$2.95 per mmBTU.
The August gold contract closed up 20 cents at US$1,270.70 an ounce and the July copper contract was up a penny at US$3.03 a pound.
