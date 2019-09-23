

TORONTO -- Canada's main stock index fell from its record high on a flattish day in which losses in the financial and telecommunications sectors offset gains in materials and energy.

The S&P/TSX composite index closed down 32.49 points at 16,867.20.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 14.92 points at 26,949.99. The S&P 500 index was down 0.29 points at 2,991.78, while the Nasdaq composite was down 5.21 points at 8,112.46.

The Canadian dollar traded for an average of 75.36 cents US compared with an average of 75.33 cents US on Friday.

The November crude contract was up 55 cents at US$58.64 per barrel and the November natural gas contract was unchanged at US$2.56 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was up US$16.40 at US$1,531.50 an ounce and the December copper contract was up half a cent at US$2.61 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 23, 2019.