TORONTO -- Canada's main stock index fell in a broad-based decline while the S&P 500 fell for the first time in six trading sessions despite joining Nasdaq in setting fresh all-time highs.

The S&P/TSX composite index closed down 43.22 points at 17,031.98.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 27.88 points at 28,239.28. The S&P 500 index was down 1.38 points at 3,191.14, while the Nasdaq composite was up 4.37 points at 8,827.73.

The Canadian dollar traded for 76.23 cents US compared with an average of 75.99 cents US on Tuesday.

The February crude contract was down two cents at US$60.85 per barrel and the January natural gas contract was down 3.3 cents at US$2.29 per mmBTU.

The February gold contract was down US$1.90 at US$1,478.70 an ounce and the March copper contract was down 0.1 of a cent at US$2.81 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 18, 2019.