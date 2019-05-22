

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- Canada's main stock index fell on declines in three of its most influential sectors and ongoing concerns about the trade dispute between the U.S. and China.

The S&P/TSX composite index closed down 99.12 points at 16,327.35 with the energy, metals and mining and financial sectors among the weakest.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was 100.72 points lower at 25,776.61. The S&P 500 index was down 8.09 points at 2,856.27, while the Nasdaq composite fell 34.88 points to 7,750.84.

The Canadian dollar traded at an average of 74.57 cents US, compared with an average of 74.55 cents US on Tuesday.

The July crude contract was down $1.71 at US$61.42 per barrel and the August natural gas contract fell 8.2 cents to $2.57 per mmBTU.

The June gold contract was up $1.00 at $1,274.20 an ounce and the July copper contract was down 3.7 cents at $2.68 a pound.