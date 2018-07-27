Trump claims U.S. is 'economic envy of the entire world'
In this Jan. 18, 2017 file photo, construction personnel work on a building project just south of Chicago's Loop. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Jill Colvin, The Associated Press
Published Friday, July 27, 2018 9:22AM EDT
Last Updated Friday, July 27, 2018 10:26AM EDT
WASHINGTON -- U.S. President Donald Trump is praising new economic data released Friday, saying the U.S. is the "economic envy of the entire world."
Trump is celebrating data showing the U.S. economy surged in the April-June quarter to an annual growth rate of 4.1 per cent.
Trump is predicting that as he renegotiates trade deals, "we're going to go a lot higher than these numbers."
Trump says on the South Lawn of the White House that the economic numbers are "very sustainable."
Trump is joined at the White House by Vice-President Mike Pence and several members of his Cabinet. He has been trying to highlight economic gains ahead of the 2018 midterm elections.
