

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- Spin Master Corp. has launched a lawsuit against Alpha Group US and Alpha Animation and Toys Ltd. in multiple jurisdictions, alleging patent infringement on its Bakugan toys.

The Canadian toymaker alleges the magnetic transformation feature in Alpha Group's Screechers Wild toys infringes on its patents covering its Bakugan toys. The claim has not been proven in court.

Spin Master says it has filed patent infringement proceedings in Canada, United Kingdom and the United States.

It is seeking injunctions against continued sales as well as claims for additional damages based upon ongoing sales.

Spin Master co-chief executive Ronnen Harary says the company expects its competitors to respect its intellectual property and will take all necessary steps to protect it, if it believes those rights are being infringed.

Alpha Group said Monday it does not comment on pending litigation.