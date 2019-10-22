

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- Canada's main stock index fell midweek as the telecommunications sector retreated after Rogers Communications cut its revenue and capital spending forecasts for the year.

The S&P/TSX composite index closed down 55.59 points at 16,335.93.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 45.85 points at 26,833.95. The S&P 500 index was up 8.53 points at 3,004.52, while the Nasdaq composite was up 15.50 points at 8,119.79.

The Canadian dollar traded for an average of 76.42 cents US compared with an average of 76.37 cents US on Tuesday.

The December crude contract was up US$1.49 at US$55.97 per barrel and the November natural gas contract was up one cent at US$2.28 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was up US$8.20 at US$1,495.70 an ounce and the December copper contract was up 3.85 cents at US$2.67 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 23, 2019.