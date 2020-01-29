TORONTO -- Canada's main stock index moved higher for a second-straight day on strong U.S. corporate earnings and support for economic fundamentals despite threats from China's viral outbreak.

The S&P/TSX composite index closed up 10.87 points at 17,511.75.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 11.60 points at 28,734.45. The S&P 500 index was down 2.84 points at 3,273.40, while the Nasdaq composite was up 5.48 points at 9,275.16.

The Canadian dollar traded for 75.78 cents US compared with an average of 75.88 cents US on Tuesday.

The March crude contract was down 15 cents at US$53.33 per barrel and the March natural gas contract was down 4.3 cents at US$1.865 per mmBTU.

The February gold contract was up 60 cents at US$1.570.40 an ounce and the March copper contract was down 2.55 cents at US$2.55 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 29, 2020