

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- Canada's main stock index closed marginally higher as gold rose as a shield against ongoing trade uncertainty and macroeconomic uncertainty.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 15.14 points at 16,227.80.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 181.09 points at 25,720.66. The S&P 500 index was up 17.34 points at 2,843.49, while the Nasdaq composite was up 40.08 points at 7,615.55.

The Canadian dollar traded at an average of 74.75 cents US compared with an average of 74.62 cents US on Wednesday.

The July crude contract was up 91 cents US at US$52.59 per barrel and the July natural gas contract was down 5.4 cents at US$2.32 per mmBTU.

The August gold contract was up US$9.10 at US$1,342.70 an ounce and the July copper contract was up 2.75 cents at US$2.65 a pound.