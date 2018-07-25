Toronto stock index ends up on strong industrials, Canada's dollar climbs
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, July 25, 2018 11:32AM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, July 25, 2018 4:19PM EDT
TORONTO -- Canada's main stock index ended higher as gains in industrials outweighed declines from auto parts companies, while U.S. markets gained on strength in the technology sector.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index closed up 30.63 points at 16,420.76.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average closed up 172.16 points 25,414.10. The S&P 500 index was up 25.67 points at 2,846.07 and the Nasdaq composite index was up 91.47 points at 7,932.24, a record close.
The Canadian dollar averaged 76.41 cents US, up 0.40 of a US cent.
The September crude contract closed up 78 cents at US$69.30 per barrel and the September natural gas contract was up four cents at US$2.76 per mmBTU.
The August gold contract ended up $6.30 at US$1,31.80 an ounce and the September copper contract was up a penny at US$2.82 a pound.
