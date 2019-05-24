Topshop and Topman will close all 11 of their U.S. stores after British parent-company Arcadia Group filed for bankruptcy in the U.S., but Canadian stores will remain open.

The Wall Street Journal broke the news Friday. Liquidation sales are expected to begin as soon as this weekend.

But Canadian stores are not affected. A spokeswoman for The Hudson’s Bay Co., which acquired the rights for Topshop and Topman back in 2011, said both Topman and Topshop stores will stay open.

“At this is time there is no change to the Topshop locations within Hudson's Bay,” said spokeswoman Tiffany Bourre in a statement.

The BBC reports that similar closures will hit 23 Arcadia-owned stores in the United Kingdom. In the past three years, the company has shuttered 200 stores across the U.K.

News of the closures comes after Topshop owner Sir Philip Green was accused of sexual misconduct last year. The accusations – which included allegedly groping a female executive and mocking another staff member’s dreadlocks – prompted some shoppers to boycott the company.