TIFF set to lose lead sponsor Bell after a nearly three-decade partnership
The Toronto International Film Festival is set to lose Bell as its leading sponsor.
Bell has been a festival partner since 1995 and has its name on TIFF's downtown headquarters, located in the heart of the entertainment district on King Street West.
Bell spokesperson Ellen Murphy says those naming rights end when the sponsorship expires at the end of December. Murphy says the communications giant opted not to renew the contract.
News of Bell's departure comes as organizers and film buffs brace for a reduced celebrity presence at next month's festival due to ongoing Hollywood strikes.
Last year, sponsors contributed about $13.4 million, which amounted to 28 per cent of its total revenues. TIFF's split with Bell was first reported by the Toronto Star.
The 11-day movie marathon kicks off Sept. 7 with Hayao Miyazaki's long-awaited animated feature film, "The Boy and the Heron."
TIFF said in a statement that the 28-year partnership has greatly contributed to its growth and success.
"Earlier this year, we mutually agreed that this partnership would come to a close at the end of 2023," TIFF communications VP Judy Lung said Friday by email.
"We extend our sincere gratitude to Bell for their unwavering support, dedication and collaborative spirit and look forward to working with them in new ways."
In a statement, Bell said Friday it's grateful to have been a part of the annual festival that draws top films and talent from around the world.
"Earlier this year, we decided that the end of 2023 would be the right time to step back from our partnership with TIFF and opted not to renew our sponsorship in order to invest in other opportunities that are core to our business," Bell said.
"We are confident TIFF will continue to develop and showcase the world's leading content to inform, educate and entertain the best audience in film."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 25, 2023.
---
CTV News Channel is a division of Bell Media, which is part of BCE Inc.
MORE Business News
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE | 'It's spying': CN accused by union of secretly tracking employee's location
YOUR FINANCES
opinion | Canada can dodge a recession, but it could still happen; here's why
In his column for CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew outlines how Canada might avoid a recession, as well as some risks that could contribute to one.
Budgeting important part of RESP spending plan as students head to school
Parents across the country are getting ready to tap into registered education savings plans to help pay for their children's post-secondary schooling this fall.
Turning to dollar stores for groceries? Here's what a dietician recommends
As Canadians continue to feel the financial toll of inflation while grocery shopping, one registered dietitian offers practical tips for cutting costs at dollar stores, without compromising nutrition.
OPINION | Financial tips for newcomers to Canada, from an expert
For those who have recently immigrated to Canada, it's important to learn the basics of how the country's financial system works. Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew shares some financial tips around how to open a bank account, build your credit and file your taxes as a newcomer.
opinion | What are the most recession-proof industries and jobs?
Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew shares some of the most recession-proof jobs and industries.
opinion | What is considered a good credit score?
Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew explains how credit scores work, what a good (and a bad) score looks like, and offers some practical tips to help you improve your score.
OPINION | Do you inherit debt from your parents?
After losing a parent or both parents, the last thing most children want to hear is that they have to take on debts owed by their parents. While this doesn’t happen often, it’s a very real possibility, especially if the parents don’t take proper measures to keep assets safe from creditors. Personal finance commentator Christopher Liew explains.
opinion | How to use AI to help with personal finances, and a look at the risks
If you're looking for a fast, easy way to manage your personal finances, artificial intelligence could help by serving as a virtual financial assistant. But the technology may have a way to go before it can serve as a trustworthy financial management tool, writes columnist Christopher Liew.