Tesla will be included in rebate program wind-down after court defeat: Ontario
Tesla Model X is shown at the 2016 Canadian International Autoshow in Toronto on Thursday, February 11, 2016. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette)
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, August 31, 2018 3:25PM EDT
TORONTO -- Ontario will include Tesla buyers in the wind-down of its electric vehicle rebate program after a court ruled the government was wrong to exclude cars sold through the automaker's dealerships.
Transportation Minister John Yakabuski says the province will not appeal the decision delivered last week.
Tesla launched the case after the government ended the rebate program worth up to $14,000 per vehicle on July 11.
The government said at the time it would extend the rebates to vehicles already sold through dealerships if they were delivered and registered within 60 days.
It later clarified that the extension only applied to vehicles sold through franchised dealerships, which excluded Tesla's Ontario dealerships.
Superior Court Judge Frederick Myers ruled that Tesla's exclusion from a grace period for the program was arbitrary and had singled out the company for harm.
Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
In-Depth from BNN Bloomberg
Top Video
Don't Miss
More news from Business
- Federal judges out of touch in Trans Mountain pipeline expansion case: Kenney
- Caffeine hit for Coca-Cola as it buys Costa coffee chain
- Canadian Natural Resources acquires Joslyn oilsands project for $225 million
- National Energy Board orders halt to all work activity on Trans Mountain pipeline
- Trans Mountain expansion could be delayed for years by court decision: experts