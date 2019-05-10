Tesla CEO Elon Musk faces trial for 'pedo' insult of diver
FILE - In this March 2, 2019 file photo, Elon Musk, CEO of SpaceX, speaks during a news conference after the SpaceX Falcon 9 Demo-1 launch at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
The Associated Press
Published Friday, May 10, 2019 6:44PM EDT
LOS ANGELES -- Tesla CEO Elon Musk will have to go to trial to defend himself for mocking a British diver as a pedophile in a verbal sparring match that unfolded last summer after the underwater rescue of youth soccer players trapped in a Thailand cave.
A federal court judge in Los Angeles set an Oct. 22 trial date in a Friday court filing that rejected Musk's attempt to dismiss a defamation lawsuit filed by British diver Vernon Unsworth.
Musk called Unsworth a "pedo" in a July 15 post on this Twitter account after Unsworth dismissed Musk's attempts to help rescue the soccer players as a "PR stunt."
Musk contended his insult was protected from legal action, but the judge overseeing the case disagreed.
