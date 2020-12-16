TORONTO -- Strength in the telecom sector helped Canada's main stock index climb higher in early trading, while U.S. stock markets were in the red.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 16.24 points at 17,522.72.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 42.71 points at 30,156.60. The S&P 500 index was down 4.45 points at 3,690.17, while the Nasdaq composite was down 14.26 points at 12,580.80.

The Canadian dollar traded for 78.42 cents US compared with 78.60 cents US on Tuesday.

The January crude contract was down four cents at US$47.58 per barrel and the January natural gas contract was down four cents at US$2.64 per mmBTU.

The February gold contract was up US$4.40 at US$1,859.70 an ounce and the March copper contract was up two cents at US$3.57 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 16, 2020