TORONTO -- Canada's main stock index was down in late-morning trading amid losses in the technology and utility sector, while energy stocks moved higher as price of oil rose.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 35.03 points at 18,386.57.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 135.12 points at 31,526.64. The S&P 500 index was down 5.50 points at 3,864.79, while the Nasdaq composite was down 105.71 points at 13,253.08.

The Canadian dollar traded for 79.24 cents US compared with 79.20 cents US on Tuesday.

The April crude oil contract was up US$1.54 at US$61.29 per barrel and the April natural gas contract was down a penny at US$2.83 per mmBTU.

The April gold contract was down US$14.30 at US$1,719.30 an ounce and the May copper contract was down eight cents at US$4.15 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 3, 2021