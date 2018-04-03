Sweden issues maritime warning for Russia's Baltic Sea drill
A Russian Navy vessel during the Navy Day celebration in St.Petersburg, Russia, on July 30, 2017. (Alexander Zemlianichenko / AP)
Published Tuesday, April 3, 2018 8:31AM EDT
HELSINKI -- Swedish authorities have issued a warning to civilian maritime traffic on the Baltic Sea due to the Russian Navy's military drills and missile tests this week.
Marie Hallerfelt of the Swedish Maritime Administration says Tuesday that Russian artillery exercises in three separate areas in the southern and southeastern Baltic Sea means those regions will be temporarily dangerous to navigation from early Wednesday until late Friday.
The drills -- which reportedly include firing missiles from Russian vessels -- are taking place between Sweden, Poland and Latvia and come remarkably close to the southern Swedish city of Karlskrona, which hosts a key naval base.
Latvia's defence ministry last week summoned Russia's military attache to express its concern over the naval drill, calling it provocative and an unnecessary demonstration of force.
In-Depth from BNN
Top Video
Don't Miss
More news from Business
- Ontario Teachers's Pension Plan earns 9.7 per cent in 2017, fully funded for fifth year
- Catherine Tait to become CBC president, the first woman to hold role
- CanniMed CEO resigns, Aurora Cannabis SVP takes role in interim
- Tale of missing fried rice sheds light on the office politics of a shared fridge
- Spotify to test how its music service plays on Wall Street