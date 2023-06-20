Survey says gender pay gap narrowed in 2022, but still 21 per cent
A new report says the gender pay gap in Canada narrowed last year compared with 2021, but still stood at more than 20 per cent.
The survey for payroll company ADP Canada says working Canadians who self-identify as women reported earning 21 per cent less than workers who self-identify as men last year.
The report showed a gap of 24 per cent for 2021, while it stood at 21 per cent in 2020.
The survey recorded self-reported gross salaries for 2022 from both part- and full-time employees.
The average salary reported by men was $72,743, while women on average reported $57,725.
The report also says 33 per cent of men declared earnings of more than $80,000 in 2022, compared with 18 per cent of women.
The online survey by Maru Public Opinion included 1,556 employed Canadian adults who responded between March 6 and March 9.
The poll cannot be assigned a margin of error because online surveys are not considered truly random samples.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 20, 2023.
