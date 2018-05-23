Strike at Caesars Windsor postpones Blink-182, Russell Peters shows
Caesars Windsor is shown in this file photo in Windsor, Ont., on Nov. 16, 2012. (Melanie Borrelli / CTV Windsor)
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, May 23, 2018 4:10PM EDT
WINDSOR, Ont. - An ongoing strike at Caesars Windsor has postponed more concerts, this time appearances by artists including Blink-182 and Russell Peters.
The southern Ontario tourist draw says it is postponing concerts and cancelling hotel reservations through June 16.
That includes Colosseum Shows for Blink-182 on June 2, Russell Peters on June 15, and Cole Swindell on June 16.
About 2,300 members of Unifor Local 444 walked off the job April 6 over issues including wages and working conditions.
The striking workers include dealers, cooks, housekeepers and janitors.
The venue says postponed shows will be rescheduled, and that existing tickets will be honoured on the new dates. Refunds are being handled through the point of purchase.
