

The Canadian Press





WINDSOR, Ont. -- Bargaining is scheduled to resume today in an effort to end a 13 day strike at the Caesars Windsor hotel-casino in southwestern Ontario.

Some 2,300 workers walked off the job April 6 after rejecting a tentative agreement by a vote of 59 per cent.

Unifor Local 444 had endorsed the agreement, which had been reached just minutes before a strike deadline.

The striking workers include dealers, cooks, housekeepers and janitors who had voted more than 98 per cent last month in favour of a strike to support their contract demands.

Wages and working conditions are the key issues in the dispute.

Because of the ongoing strike, Caesars Windsor has cancelled all events through April, including Colosseum shows, conventions and hotel reservations.