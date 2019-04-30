Stocks in Toronto lower as energy and industrials fall, U.S. markets down
The Toronto Stock Exchange Broadcast Centre is shown in Toronto on Friday, June 28, 2013. (Aaron Vincent Elkaim/The Canadian Press)
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, April 30, 2019 11:38AM EDT
TORONTO -- Canada's main stock index fell in late-morning trading, weighed down by losses in the key energy and industrials sectors.
The S&P/TSX composite index was down 22.20 points at 16,578.17.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 65.65 points at 26,488.74. The S&P 500 index was down 12.45 points at 2,930.58, while the Nasdaq composite was down 94.67 points at 8,067.18.
The Canadian dollar traded for 74.39 cents US compared with an average of 74.32 cents US on Monday.
The June crude contract was down nine cents at US$63.41 per barrel and the June natural gas contract was down 1.5 cents at US$2.58 per mmBTU.
The June gold contract was up US$3.30 at US$1,284.80 an ounce and the July copper contract was up 0.2 of a cent at US$2.90 a pound.
