Stocks in Toronto edge down, while U.S. stock markets up; loonie slips lower
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, May 16, 2019 11:35PM EDT
Last Updated Friday, May 17, 2019 1:18PM EDT
TORONTO - Canada's main stock index edged lower in late-morning trading, hurt by losses in the key energy and financial sectors.
The S&P/TSX composite index was down 4.72 points at 16,439.14.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 55.35 points at 25,918.03. The S&P 500 index was up 4.88 points at 2,881.20, while the Nasdaq composite was up 6.68 points at 7,904.73.
The Canadian dollar traded for 74.29 cents US compared with an average of 74.41 cents US on Thursday.
The July crude contract was up 57 cents at US$63.63 per barrel and the June natural gas contract was up 1.4 cents at US$2.65 per mmBTU.
The June gold contract was down US$9.30 at US$1,276.90 an ounce and the July copper contract was down 0.95 of a cent at US$2.74 a pound.
