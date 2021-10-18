Stocks edge lower as Wall Street's momentum slows down
Stocks edged lower in morning trading on Wall Street Monday as the market's momentum slows following its best week since July.
The S&P 500 fell 0.1% as of 10:15 a.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 131 points, or 0.4%, to 35,163 and the Nasdaq rose 0.1%.
Technology and health care stocks were the biggest weights on the benchmark S&P 500. Medical device company Medtronic fell 4.6% and data storage company NetApp fell 3.5%.
Energy stocks gained ground as U.S. crude oil prices rose 0.8%. Prices have soared 70% so far this year. Occidental Petroleum rose 6.7%. A mix of retailers and other companies that rely on consumer spending also rose.
The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 1.59% from 1.57% late Friday.
The broader market has been choppy for weeks as investors try to figure out the economy's path ahead as COVID-19 remains a lingering threat, while businesses and consumers face rising inflation. The S&P 500 rose 1.8% last week for its best week since July, though it shed 2.2% just two weeks prior.
Investors are busy reviewing the latest round of corporate earnings for a better picture of how companies fared through the surge of virus cases last quarter and how many are dealing with rising inflation's impact on costs.
Health care giant Johnson & Johnson will report its latest results on Tuesday, as will streaming entertainment service Netflix. Investors will get a better sense of how airlines are recovering when several major carriers report results this week. United Airlines will report its latest results on Tuesday, with American Airlines and Southwest Airlines reporting their results on Thursday.
Investors also have several pieces of economic data to review this week. The Federal Reserve on Monday reported a surprisingly big drop in industrial production. Nearly half of the 1.3% drop was caused by the lingering effects of Hurricane Ida.
Wall Street will also get more information on the housing market's health this week with the Commerce Department's report on housing starts for September on Tuesday and the National Association of Realtors' report on sales of previously occupied homes in September on Thursday.
Colin Powell, first Black U.S. secretary of state, dies after complications from COVID-19
Colin Powell, the first Black U.S. secretary of state whose leadership in several Republican administrations helped shape American foreign policy in the last years of the 20th century and the early years of the 21st, has died from complications from COVID-19, his family said on Facebook.
Growing number of Canadian hospitals to require visitors to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination for entry
A growing number of Canadian hospitals are enacting policies requiring visitors and care partners to show proof of vaccination in order to gain entry, sparking yet another pandemic-era debate for ethicists.
Missionary group confirms kidnapping of one Canadian, 16 Americans in Haiti
A Canadian was among 17 missionaries allegedly kidnapped in Haiti on Saturday, Christian Aid Ministries said in a statement on its website.
COVID-19 pandemic benefits set to expire this week for Canadian businesses and individuals
The Canada Emergency Rent Subsidy and the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy are set to expire on Oct. 23.
Detective who solved Stefanie Rengel murder reveals teen killer's stunning admission to police
The Toronto homicide detective who solved the killing of Stefanie Rengel says he was left stunned by what the young woman charged with her murder revealed during her police interview.
Search and rescue teams spot missing firefighter submerged in the St. Lawrence River
Montreal fire chief Richard Liebmann confirmed Monday morning that search and rescue crews have spotted the missing firefighter in the Saint Lawrence River among the wreckage of the boat that sunk.
How to get your Ontario vaccine certificate QR code
The Ontario government has launched its COVID-19 vaccine verification app and QR code system.
Trudeau to visit Tk'emlups te Secwepemc Nation in Kamloops, B.C.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is scheduled to visit Kamloops, B.C., today, where the Tk'emlups te Secwepemc Nation announced it had found what are believed to be some 200 unmarked graves at the site of a former residential school last spring.
Gov. Gen. Mary May Simon takes first international trip, including honour at world's largest trade book fair
Gov. Gen. Mary May Simon set out on her first international trip in that position on Sunday, heading to Germany to meet with officials, as well as attend the world’s largest trade book fair.
COVID-19 vaccine booster eligibility by province and territory in Canada
Although booster shots and third doses of COVID-19 vaccines aren't currently recommended for most Canadians, additional doses are being made available to certain populations or those who need to travel for work based on their province or territory of residence.
All Ontario residents can now download their COVID-19 vaccine certificate QR code
All Ontarians vaccinated against COVID-19 can now download their enhanced certificates, which include a QR code.
Rowdy homecoming party at Nova Scotia's Acadia University results in arrests, charges: Police
A rowdy student party at Acadia University in Wolfville, N.S. has resulted in multiple arrests and charges as hundreds gathered in the streets for homecoming celebrations over the weekend.
Knife found under Parliament to be returned to Algonquin nations in historic move
An ancient Indigenous knife unearthed during the renovation of Centre Block will be the first artifact found on Parliament Hill to be returned to the stewardship of the Algonquin people who live in the Ottawa region.
Ex-Intel official who created controversial Trump Russia dossier speaks out
Former British intelligence officer Christopher Steele, the man behind the 'Steele Dossier' that claimed Russian officials held compromising information on former U.S. President Donald Trump, defended the claims made in the dossier in his first on-camera interview since it was revealed in 2017.
China condemns U.S., Canada for sending warships through Taiwan Strait
The Chinese military on Sunday condemned the United States and Canada for each sending a warship through the Taiwan Strait last week, saying they were threatening peace and stability in the region.
Italy's president criticizes violent COVID-19 pass protests
Italy's president on Monday strongly criticized the violence that has erupted amid protests over the country's new coronavirus workplace health pass requirement, saying it appeared aimed at jeopardizing Italy's economic recovery.
Colin Powell: What you need to know about his life and achievements
Colin Powell grew up in the South Bronx as the son of Jamaican immigrants. Here's a look at the all the key moments in the life of the Vietnam veteran who went on to become the first Black U.S. secretary of state.
Colin Powell, the first Black U.S. secretary of state, remembered as 'phenomenal leader'
Politicians and military leaders shared their tributes and memories of Colin Powell, the first Black U.S. secretary of state and top military officer, who died on Monday at the age of 84 due to complications from COVID-19.
U.S. EPA unveils strategy to regulate toxic 'forever chemicals'
The Biden administration is launching a broad strategy to regulate toxic industrial compounds associated with serious health conditions that are used in products ranging from cookware to carpets and firefighting foams.
Restless nights tied to mental illness, new large-scale study says
Having trouble sleeping was commonplace for people with mental illness, according to one of the largest studies of its kind conducted by researchers at the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health.
What to expect at Apple's MacBook event
Apple is set to kick off its second product event of the season, with the company expected to unveil two high-end MacBook Pro laptops powered by its next-generation silicon chip. It may also introduce an update to its entry-level AirPods that's more in line with the features of the AirPods Pro line.
China calls missile launch 'routine test' of new technology
China said Monday its launch of a new spacecraft was merely a test to see whether the vehicle could be re-used.
Ronnie Tutt, drummer for Elvis and other stars, dies at 83
Ronnie Tutt, a legendary drummer who spent years playing alongside Elvis Presley and teamed up with other superstars ranging from Johnny Cash to Stevie Nicks, has died. He was 83.
Betty Lynn of 'The Andy Griffith Show' has died
Betty Lynn, the film and television actor who was best known for her role as Barney Fife's sweetheart Thelma Lou on "The Andy Griffith Show," has died. She was 95.
Kourtney Kardashian, Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker engaged
A day at the beach turned into a proposal for Kourtney Kardashian, who is now engaged to Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker.
Businesses see higher inflation, wages and job changes, Bank of Canada reports
New data from the Bank of Canada shows workers are more willing to leave their jobs in search of new work, and businesses working harder to attract talent.
-
The world's tallest living woman is a 24-year-old from Turkey
A 24-year-old Turkish woman who stands 215.16 centimetres (7 feet, 0.7 inches) tall has been confirmed as the world's tallest living woman by Guinness World Records.
Velcro shoes and steak well done: Dating 'red flags' flood social media
Social media feeds are being flooded with red flag emojis, as people share their dating and relationship warning signs or "red flags" online.
Indigenous writer and U of T professor featured in ‘Dial-a-Poem’ project
An Indigenous author and University of Toronto assistant professor is being featured in a pandemic-era edition of 'Dial-a-Poem,' a project that encourages individuals to call in weekly and listen to writers perform some of their work.
Protest disrupts Beijing Games torch-lighting ceremony
Four Tibetan activists were removed from outside the archaeological site of ancient Olympia and detained on Monday, an hour before the start of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics torch lighting ceremony.
Norrie, Badosa are 1st-time winners at Indian Wells
Cameron Norrie beat Nikoloz Basilashvili 3-6, 6-4, 6-1 on Sunday to win the BNP Paribas Open, giving the tournament its first champion ranked outside of the Top 25 since 2010.
From playing hockey to practising medicine: Hayley Wickenheiser shares lessons she's learned
Hayley Wickenheiser is a six-time Olympian and award-winning women's hockey player, and now her accomplishments include graduating from medical school and achieving an M.D. during a global pandemic.
U.S. opens probe into Ram diesel trucks; engines could stall
U.S. safety regulators are investigating fuel pump failures in more than 600,000 diesel Ram trucks that could cause the engines to stall or lose power.
Toyota to build U.S. battery plant employing 1,750
Toyota plans to build a new US$1.29 billion factory in the U.S. to manufacture batteries for gas-electric hybrid and fully electric vehicles.
Workers shocked as hundreds of jobs to be cut at Windsor Assembly
A day after Stellantis announced it would be cutting the Windsor Assembly plant to one shift next spring -- eliminating about 1,800 jobs -- workers say they are in shock.