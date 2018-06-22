Stock indexes up sharply in Toronto, New York; Canadian dollar down
Chinese investors monitor stock prices at a brokerage house in Beijing, Friday, June 22, 2018. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, June 22, 2018 12:34AM EDT
Last Updated Friday, June 22, 2018 11:26AM EDT
TORONTO - Canada's main stock index was up sharply in late morning trading, with energy and mining stocks providing much of the lift.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 143.10 points to 16,478.25, after 90 minutes of trading.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 133.10 points to 24,594.80. The S&P 500 index was up 9.82 points to 2,759.58 and the Nasdaq composite index was down 18.14 points to 7,694.81.
The Canadian dollar was trading at 74.97 cents US, down from Thursday's average value of 75.13 cents US.
The August crude contract was up $2.37 to US$67.91 per barrel and the July natural gas contract was down three cents to US$2.95 per mmBTU.
The August gold contract was up $1.40 cents to US$1,271.90 an ounce and the July copper contract was unchanged at US$3.02 a pound.
