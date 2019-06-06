Statistics Canada says trade deficit in April shrank to $966 million
Shipping containers are seen at the Fairview Cove Container Terminal in in Halifax on August 25, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, June 6, 2019 9:05AM EDT
OTTAWA -- Statistics Canada says the country's merchandise trade deficit shrank to $966 million in April, the smallest deficit since October last year.
The result for the company compared with a revised trade deficit of $2.3 billion in March compared with an initial reading of $3.2 billion.
Economists had expected a deficit of $2.8 billion for April.
The smaller-than-expected deficit in April came as exports rose 1.3 per cent in the month to $50.7 billion, as exports of metal and non-metallic mineral products climbed 15.0 per cent, boosted exports of gold.
Imports fell 1.4 per cent in April to $51.7 billion as imports of aircraft and other transportation equipment and parts fell 23.6 per cent.
In volume terms, exports were up 2.0 per cent, while imports fell 1.9 per cent.
