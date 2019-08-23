Statistics Canada says June retail sales essentially unchanged from May
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, August 23, 2019 9:55AM EDT
OTTAWA -- Statistics Canada says retail sales were essentially unchanged in June as lower sales at motor vehicle and parts dealers and gas stations offset gains in most of the other subsectors.
Economists on average had expected a decline of 0.1 per cent, according to the financial markets data firm Refinitiv.
Sales were down in four of 11 subsectors tracked by Statistics Canada.
Motor vehicle and parts dealers fell 2.5 per cent in June as sales at new car dealers down 3.2 per cent. Gasoline station sales fell 3.4 per cent as the price of gasoline moved lower.
Excluding sales in these two subsectors, monthly retail sales gained 1.7 per cent.
Retail sales in volume terms increased 0.4 per cent.
