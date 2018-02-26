

CTVNews.ca Staff





Instant Pot is warning customers to immediately stop using one of its appliances with certain batchcode numbers, after receiving a “small number of reports” of overheating multi-cookers that resulted in melting damage.

In a Facebook post, Instant Pot said it has received reports of the Gem 65 8-in-1 Multicooker overheating and causing “melting damage to the underside of the product.”

The company says it believes the malfunction is only affecting batchcodes 1728, 1730, 1731, 1734, and 1746. The four-digit batchcode can be found on the silver label at the bottom of the Gem 65.

“We want you to know that we take any problem with our products extremely seriously as safety and quality are our primary concern,” the company said.

“In the meantime, we are asking all our customers with a Gem 65 8-in-1 Multicooker from batchcodes 1728, 1730, 1731, 1734, and 1746 to immediately stop use of the product.”

Anyone with questions about the product is asked to call the company’s customer care team at 1-800-828-7280.

The Ottawa-based company sells various models of the wildly popular Instant Pot multi-cookers, which are marketed as capable of replacing a pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker or porridge maker, sauté or browning pan, steamer, yogurt maker and stockpot warmer.