SoftBank CEO decries journalist's death, defends Saudi fund
Softbank founder and chief executive Masayoshi Son speaks in front of a Japanese word that reads "information revolution" during a news conference in Tokyo, Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2014. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
The Associated Press
Published Monday, November 5, 2018 3:51AM EST
TOKYO -- SoftBank Group Corp. Chief Executive Masayoshi Son has denounced the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, but defended the Japanese technology giant's investment fund, which includes Saudi money, as work that needs to be finished.
Speaking Monday at an earnings news conference, Son called the death an attack on "a precious life but also on journalism and the freedom of speech."
About half of Son's $100 billion investment fund, established in 2016, comes from Saudi Arabia. He is partnering with the kingdom's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.
Khashoggi was killed at the Saudi Consulate in Turkey on Oct. 2.
SoftBank reported its fiscal quarterly profit rose nearly five-fold to 542.6 billion yen ($4.8 billion) in July-September, helped by better results from U.S. wireless Sprint and British IoT company ARM.
In-Depth from BNN Bloomberg
Top Video
Don't Miss
More news from Business
- Amazon drops $25 free shipping minimum for holidays
- CUPW launches new rotating strikes in Ontario and Newfoundland and Labrador
- SoftBank CEO decries journalist's death, defends Saudi fund
- Asian shares slide on worries over US-China relations
- Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world this week