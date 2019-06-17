

The Canadian Press





MONTREAL - SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. says its Atkins business has won a contract to design track upgrades for Network Rail in the United Kingdom.

The company says work is expected to begin in August.

It says it will be worth up to roughly $500 million in revenue.

Atkins will do the work as part of the Central Rail Systems Alliance, which includes Balfour Beatty and TSO.

The group perform upgrades across London North West, London North East and East Midland routes for the next decade.

The work includes track, crossings, points, and associated overhead lines and signalling.