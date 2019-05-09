Shaving-industry disruptor Harry's to be purchased by owner of Schick
In this Oct. 11, 2018 file photo razors from Harry's shaving and body care brand Flamingo are displayed in New York. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews, File)
The Associated Press
Published Thursday, May 9, 2019 8:30AM EDT
NEW YORK -- Harry's, the upstart shaving company, is being acquired by the owner of Schick razors for $1.37 billion.
Harry's has bedeviled brands like Schick and Gillette for years using innovative subscription plans and sleek packaging.
Under the agreement announced Thursday, investors in Harry's Inc. will take a stake of about 11% of Edgewell Personal Care Co., which manages Schick and other brands. Edgewell gets the Harry's brand and access to the company's prized direct-to-consumer marketing base.
Harry's, based in New York, has captured about 2% of the $2.8 billion men's shaving industry since its founding in 2013, according to Euromonitor market research firm.
Harry's founders, Andy Katz-Mayfield and Jeff Raider, will become co-presidents of Edgewell's U.S. operations when the deal closes, probably in early 2020.
In-Depth from BNN Bloomberg
Top Video
Don't Miss
More news from Business
- Burn victims sue Conagra after cans of cooking spray explode
- Canadian Tire reports Q1 profit down from year ago, revenue gains ground
- Shaving-industry disruptor Harry's to be purchased by owner of Schick
- U.S., China wield threats going into high-stakes trade talks
- China-U.S. trade worries weigh on stock markets again