Saskatchewan selects 51 pot retailers for when it becomes legal later this year
In this Tuesday, May 29, 2018 photo, Adam Smith, left, founder and executive director, Oregon Craft Cannabis Alliance, is shown a marijuana variety called Cherry Skunk by Tree PDX marijuana shop owner Brooke Smith at her shop in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Don Ryan)
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, June 1, 2018 4:47PM EDT
REGINA - Saskatchewan has selected 51 retailers to sell recreational marijuana when it becomes legal later this year.
There will be cannabis outlets in communities across the province from Assiniboia to Yorkton and as far north as La Loche.
Companies include big operators such as Canopy Growth Corporation to individual entrepreneurs.
The retailers include groups of federally licensed cannabis producers, numbered companies and at least one is a First Nations firm.
Some of the companies are from Saskatchewan but many are from out of province.
Gene Makowsky, minister of the Saskatchewan Liquor and Gaming Authority, says the new industry will bolster the economy.
In-Depth from BNN Bloomberg
Top Video
Don't Miss
More news from Business
- What Ottawa's import tariffs on U.S. goods means for orange juice and American whiskey
- Saskatchewan selects 51 pot retailers for when it becomes legal later this year
- Toronto stock market edges down, while U.S. stocks surge higher; loonie down
- Laurentian Bank looks to leave mortgage loan review woes behind
- Trans Mountain seeks stricter injunction at B.C. terminals