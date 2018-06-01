

The Canadian Press





REGINA - Saskatchewan has selected 51 retailers to sell recreational marijuana when it becomes legal later this year.

There will be cannabis outlets in communities across the province from Assiniboia to Yorkton and as far north as La Loche.

Companies include big operators such as Canopy Growth Corporation to individual entrepreneurs.

The retailers include groups of federally licensed cannabis producers, numbered companies and at least one is a First Nations firm.

Some of the companies are from Saskatchewan but many are from out of province.

Gene Makowsky, minister of the Saskatchewan Liquor and Gaming Authority, says the new industry will bolster the economy.