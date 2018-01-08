

The Canadian Press





REGINA -- Sales of cannabis in Saskatchewan will be handled by private retailers and regulated by the government.

The province says the Saskatchewan Liquor and Gaming Authority will issue about 60 retail permits to private operators in as many as 40 municipalities and First Nation communities.

Permits will initially go to places with populations of at least 2,500 and larger communities will be allocated additional permits.

Eligible First Nations and municipalities will have the option to opt out of having a retail cannabis store.

The final number of retail permits are to depend on the number of community leaders who decide they don't want a retail outlet.

Saskatchewan has not yet set a minimum age for the use of cannabis, which is to become legal across Canada for recreational use on July 1.

"The federal government has established very aggressive timelines for the legalization of cannabis," Gene Makowsky, minister responsible for the liquor and gaming authority, said in a release Monday.

"Our government is being diligent to ensure the sale and regulation of cannabis in Saskatchewan strikes a balance between public safety and access for consumers."