

The Canadian Press





GODERICH, Ont. -- Workers at a salt mine in Goderich, Ont., have accepted a new collective agreement, ending a 12-week strike.

Unifor says members of Local 16-O voted Monday to accept the agreement with their employer, Compass Minerals.

The union represents 348 members at what's billed as the world's largest underground salt mine.

Unifor says the new three-year deal includes a 2.5 per cent wage increase this year and next, along with a three per cent increase in 2020.

It says the agreement maintains the previous pension and benefits package.