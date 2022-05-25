S&P/TSX composite up more than 100 points, U.S. markets also rise

TORONTO -

Gains in the energy, financial and technology sectors helped Canada's main stock index to post a triple-digit gain in late-morning trading, while U.S. stock markets also climbed higher.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 101.85 points at 20,388.05.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 63.40 points at 31,992.02. The S&P 500 index was up 22.90 points at 3,964.38, while the Nasdaq composite was up 108.55 points at 11,373.00.

The Canadian dollar traded for 77.91 cents US compared with 77.97 cents US on Tuesday.

The July crude contract was up 11 cents at US$109.88 per barrel and the July natural gas contract was up 33 cents at US$9.16 per mmBTU.

The June gold contract was down US$17.80 at US$1,847.60 an ounce and the July copper contract was down four cents at US$4.27 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 25, 2022