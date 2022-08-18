S&P/TSX composite up in late-morning trading as price of oil climbs higher
Gains in the energy and base metal sectors helped lift Canada's main stock index higher in late-morning trading as the price of oil climbed higher and U.S. stock markets put in a mixed showing.
The S&P/TSX composite index was up 77.48 points at 20,258.92.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 54.62 points at 33,925.70. The S&P 500 index was up 2.97 points at 4,277.01, while the Nasdaq composite was up 17.80 points at 12,955.92.
The Canadian dollar traded for 77.40 cents US compared with 77.45 cents US on Wednesday.
The October crude oil contract was up US$2.21 at US$89.90 per barrel and the September natural gas contract was up three cents at US$9.28 per mmBTU.
The December gold contract was down US$2.10 at US$1,774.60 an ounce and the September copper contract was up five cents at US$3.64 a pound.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 18, 2022.
