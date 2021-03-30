TORONTO -- A drop in gold prices moved the key metals and mining sector lower and stood in the way of Canada's main stock index posting a positive day.

The S&P/TSX composite index closed down 13.66 points to 18,705.56.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 104.41 points at 33,066.96. The S&P 500 index was down 12.54 points at 3,958.55, while the Nasdaq composite was down 14.25 points at 13,045.40.

The Canadian dollar traded for 79.17 cents US compared with 79.40 cents US on Monday.

The May crude oil contract was down US$1.01 at US$60.55 per barrel and the May natural gas contract was down three cents at US$2.62 per mmBTU.

The June gold contract was down US$28.60 at US$1,686.00 an ounce and the May copper contract was down 5.6 cents at US$3.98 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 30, 2021.